Oklahoma City, OK

OMRF Receives $2.19 Million To Study Rare Neurological Condition

waltersherald.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY, July 1, 2021 — The National Institutes of Health has awarded the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation $2.19 million to continue research on a rare neurological disease. OMRF scientist Wan Hee Yoon, Ph.D., received a five-year grant to study a gene called ATAD3A and how mutations in it lead to a rare disease called Harel-Yoon syndrome. Yoon co-discovered the condition in 2016. …

