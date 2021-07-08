Cancel
KJ Henry jumps on NIL train

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 12 days ago

K.J. Henry got in on name, image and likeness action on Thursday.

Clemson Barstool announced on Twitter that Henry signed as a Barstool Athlete. Henry joined several of his teammates including B.T. Potter, Bubba Chandler, Nolan Turner and Jake Venables in the endeavor.

The defensive end recorded 23 tackles,  3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery last season and is poised to build on his success this season.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

