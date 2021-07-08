KJ Henry jumps on NIL train

K.J. Henry got in on name, image and likeness action on Thursday.

Clemson Barstool announced on Twitter that Henry signed as a Barstool Athlete. Henry joined several of his teammates including B.T. Potter, Bubba Chandler, Nolan Turner and Jake Venables in the endeavor.

The defensive end recorded 23 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery last season and is poised to build on his success this season.

