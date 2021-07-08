A Season In Review: Producers Discuss Yields, Challenges Of Late Wheat Harvest
STILLWATER, Okla. – It was an unusual wheat harvest for producers across the state in 2021. After surviving a couple late spring freezes, most began cutting well past last year’s completion date. In late May, Oklahoma weather took a wet and humid turn that delayed combines by a couple weeks. The following farmers weighed in on an overview of the year. Bo Ferrell , Town: Byron , County: Alfalfa…www.waltersherald.com
