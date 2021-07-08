Improvements in progress at Broad, Germantown and Erie

Here’s what you need to know on the immediate and long-term improvements at Broad, Germantown, and Erie.

Summer improvements to Butler, Broad, and Germantown Triangle

Summer landscaping is complete at the triangle at Butler, Broad, and Germantown (known by some as Fish Park). The following work was done:

Removed weeds from chain link fence surrounding shed

Leveled out the ground and planted new grass

Planted flowering trees

Planted flowering plants

Added fine stone gravel to the area surrounding the shed

Here’s what’s coming later this summer:

Four (4) sets of tables and chairs

One (1) new trash can

Colorful cubes with chess boards, chalkboard surfaces, and more

Spinning columns on fence rungs

Decorative banners on the chain link fence

In August there will be a community opening day (date to be announced). The event will have music, refreshments, and speakers from the community to celebrate the improvements. We will also plant new trees, vote on a paint color for the fence posts, and paint them.

Sign-up to be notified about the community opening day!

Honoring Neighborhood History

A goal of the Broad, Germantown, and Erie Project is to honor local history. A committee of neighborhood history enthusiasts lead honoring history efforts.

Their focus is:

Nominate historic buildings

Create photo essays

Collect neighborhood history

Public art and markers

In 2021, historic photos chosen by the photo essays team will be displayed in the Butler, Broad, and Germantown triangle (Fish Park).

The photo essays team is also asking for photos from the past or present from Broad & Erie neighbors. These photos will be displayed in the triangle at Butler, Broad, and Germantown.

The photos can be of people, places, or things in the neighborhood. You can include a caption if you’d like.

Send photos via text to (215) 436-9886 or email at bge@phila.gov

Deadline: July 16, 2021

Disclaimer: Photos will be displayed in a public park space. Submitting a photo does not guarantee it will be displayed. Photos will not be used for any other use besides what is described here.

Traffic Safety

Later this summer, the City will install flex posts and a “no right turn” sign at the northeast corner of Broad & Germantown. This will make it safer to walk to the park.

Read more about the permanent traffic safety changes here.

Long-term Improvements for Broad, Germantown, and Erie

In January and February 2021 we asked for feedback on the proposed long-term improvements for Broad, Germantown, and Erie (BGE). The proposal was based on what we heard from people who live, work, shop, and take SEPTA at BGE.

We heard from forty people. These are types of feedback they gave*:

22 comments expressed support

13 comments made suggestions

14 comments shared a concern

12 comments included a question

These are the topics we received comments on*:

23 comments about the design

13 about traffic safety and SEPTA

6 about maintenance

5 about local hiring and contracting

4 about engagement

3 about lighting

2 about local businesses

2 about nearby residential blocks

1 about gentrification

1 about public health

1 about safety

*Note one comment can be in multiple categories

Specific feedback includes:

“I really appreciate the efforts of the designers in making the space available to all. This will be a great improvement to the area.”

“The ‘green areas’ will almost certainly deteriorate quickly unless some sort of fencing is provided to keep people out of the bed.”

“It looks like a huge improvement to me. Boarding the bus there is confusing and hazardous – whether the 53 or the H or the XH. And driving through is confusing.”

“What security will be in place for the surrounding areas?”

“It is extremely important to get the input from the community to encourage engagement, utilization, and “ownership” of the space for success. So glad the city has done this!”

“Looking at the designs, other than string lights, I didn’t notice any other lighting on that corridor. I was wondering if some type of flood lights or other lighting will be added to make the space illuminate at night?”

What we’re doing with the feedback we received: