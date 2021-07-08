Cancel
NBA

Draymond Green’s role with Team USA will look familiar to Warriors fans

By Wes Goldberg
Red Bluff Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA has no shortage of offensive firepower, putting Draymond Green in the familiar situation of trying to anchor his team’s defense. The Warriors forward is part of a star-studded group that begins practice in Las Vegas this week before heading to Toyko for the Olympics later this month and includes such talented scorers as Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. Green, who finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting this season, will be tasked with setting the tone on defense.

