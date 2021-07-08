Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Service directory: get in touch!

By Labonno Islam, Sarah Reyes,, Joy Huertas
Posted by 
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAHxj_0arV5SO300

As City buildings begin to reopen, more services are being offered in-person and without an appointment. During the pandemic, numerous City departments required residents to make appointments in advance for in-person services. Some departments will still require appointments, but others will now also accommodate walk-ins.

During the pandemic, some offices discovered that appointments allowed for a better focus on individuals’ needs and led to higher levels of customer satisfaction. Additionally, it made processes more efficient.

If residents are able, the City encourages them to make appointments.

Below is a list of some of the City’s most utilized services and information on how to schedule appointments or access resources. If there is a department you need to contact that is not listed below, please visit phila.gov for more information.

Department of Human Services (DHS)

DHS does not require appointments. Find more information about the department’s full range of services on the DHS webpage or call 215-683-4347.

Department of Licenses and Inspections

Residents can apply for, manage, pay for, and print out licenses, permits, and property certifications online 24/7 using the eCLIPSE system. Help with eCLIPSE is available online here or by dialing 3-1-1 or by calling (215) 686-8686 if outside of Philadelphia.

Residents who need additional assistance filing new applications or renewals; revising applications that have been rejected; or picking up issued licenses, permits, and certifications should make an appointment to meet with the department’s License and Permit Center in-person or virtually. Residents can make an appointment online or by dialing 3-1-1, or by calling (215) 686-8686 if they are outside of Philadelphia.

Residents can file an appeal to the Board of Licenses and Inspections Review, the Board of Building Standards, or the Plumbing Advisory Board, online using eCLIPSE. If residents need in-person assistance filing their appeal, they can make an appointment with the Boards Administration Unit at the Municipal Services Building using this form.

Department of Planning and Development and Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (PHDC)

The Department of Planning and Development and PHDC will provide most services by internet or phone. If necessary, in-person appointments are also available. An overview of their services and more information can be found here.

Department of Records

The Department of Records does not require an appointment. If residents want to make an appointment, call (215) 685-9401 or email appointments.archives@phila.gov.

Department of Revenue

The Department of Revenue recommends that residents make an appointment, but will also work to accommodate walk-ins. An overview of their services and more information can be found here.

Philadelphia City Council

Residents should reach out to their specific City Council representative for more information. Find contact information for City Council offices.

Philadelphia Department of Prisons

Due to being a congregate setting, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP) will be following a strategic, phased approach regarding when it will resume in-person civilian visitation. More details will be released as the summer progresses. Check out PDP’s website for updates.

Philly311

The Philly311 walk-in center is not currently open. Residents can call 311 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If outside of Philadelphia, dial (215) 686-8686.

Residents can submit service requests 24/7 by using the self-service mobile app, online portal, or by sending an email to philly311@phila.gov. Contact Philly311 on Twitter by tweeting @philly311 or by sending a direct message. On Facebook, get in touch with 311 by sending a direct message to their inbox.

PHL City ID

PHLCity ID resumed its operations at City Hall, room 167, by appointment only. Also, this office is hosting pop-up mobile sites in partnership with community-based organizations. Those interested in getting the ID card must schedule an appointment here.

Register of Wills

The Register of Wills requires residents to make an appointment, including making an appointment to get a marriage license. To make an appointment, residents should visit the Register of Wills’ webpage. The department can also be reached at (215) 686-6250.

Streets Department

The Streets Department will continue to require residents to make appointments throughout the summer. If residents have a question, problem, or need additional help, they should dial 3-1-1. Visit the Streets Department’s webpage for additional information.

Comments / 0

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

80
Followers
404
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Id#Dhs#License And Permit Center#Phdc#Department Of Records#Department Of Revenue#Pdp#Twitter#The Register Of Wills#The Streets Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty in Los Angeles court to sex assaults

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff's deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he has been serving a 23-year prison term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy