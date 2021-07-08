Service directory: get in touch!

As City buildings begin to reopen, more services are being offered in-person and without an appointment. During the pandemic, numerous City departments required residents to make appointments in advance for in-person services. Some departments will still require appointments, but others will now also accommodate walk-ins.

During the pandemic, some offices discovered that appointments allowed for a better focus on individuals’ needs and led to higher levels of customer satisfaction. Additionally, it made processes more efficient.

If residents are able, the City encourages them to make appointments.

Below is a list of some of the City’s most utilized services and information on how to schedule appointments or access resources. If there is a department you need to contact that is not listed below, please visit phila.gov for more information.

Department of Human Services (DHS)

DHS does not require appointments. Find more information about the department’s full range of services on the DHS webpage or call 215-683-4347.

Department of Licenses and Inspections

Residents can apply for, manage, pay for, and print out licenses, permits, and property certifications online 24/7 using the eCLIPSE system. Help with eCLIPSE is available online here or by dialing 3-1-1 or by calling (215) 686-8686 if outside of Philadelphia.

Residents who need additional assistance filing new applications or renewals; revising applications that have been rejected; or picking up issued licenses, permits, and certifications should make an appointment to meet with the department’s License and Permit Center in-person or virtually. Residents can make an appointment online or by dialing 3-1-1, or by calling (215) 686-8686 if they are outside of Philadelphia.

Residents can file an appeal to the Board of Licenses and Inspections Review, the Board of Building Standards, or the Plumbing Advisory Board, online using eCLIPSE. If residents need in-person assistance filing their appeal, they can make an appointment with the Boards Administration Unit at the Municipal Services Building using this form.

Department of Planning and Development and Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (PHDC)

The Department of Planning and Development and PHDC will provide most services by internet or phone. If necessary, in-person appointments are also available. An overview of their services and more information can be found here.

Department of Records

The Department of Records does not require an appointment. If residents want to make an appointment, call (215) 685-9401 or email appointments.archives@phila.gov.

Department of Revenue

The Department of Revenue recommends that residents make an appointment, but will also work to accommodate walk-ins. An overview of their services and more information can be found here.

Philadelphia City Council

Residents should reach out to their specific City Council representative for more information. Find contact information for City Council offices.

Philadelphia Department of Prisons

Due to being a congregate setting, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP) will be following a strategic, phased approach regarding when it will resume in-person civilian visitation. More details will be released as the summer progresses. Check out PDP’s website for updates.

Philly311

The Philly311 walk-in center is not currently open. Residents can call 311 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If outside of Philadelphia, dial (215) 686-8686.

Residents can submit service requests 24/7 by using the self-service mobile app, online portal, or by sending an email to philly311@phila.gov. Contact Philly311 on Twitter by tweeting @philly311 or by sending a direct message. On Facebook, get in touch with 311 by sending a direct message to their inbox.

PHL City ID

PHLCity ID resumed its operations at City Hall, room 167, by appointment only. Also, this office is hosting pop-up mobile sites in partnership with community-based organizations. Those interested in getting the ID card must schedule an appointment here.

Register of Wills

The Register of Wills requires residents to make an appointment, including making an appointment to get a marriage license. To make an appointment, residents should visit the Register of Wills’ webpage. The department can also be reached at (215) 686-6250.

Streets Department

The Streets Department will continue to require residents to make appointments throughout the summer. If residents have a question, problem, or need additional help, they should dial 3-1-1. Visit the Streets Department’s webpage for additional information.