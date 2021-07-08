Cancel
Oklahoma Blood Institute Launches Eligibility Hotline To Encourage Blood Donations

 15 days ago

Oklahoma Blood Institute launches eligibility hotline to encourage blood donations OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2021 – As it faces the worst blood shortage in decades, Oklahoma Blood Institute is launching a new donor eligibility hotline to help encourage more people to discover whether they can donate blood products. The hotline will allow donors to ask confidential questions about their eligibility…

