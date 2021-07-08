Cancel
Lefty leaders’ moronic appeal for ‘cooperation’ with the butchers of Beijing

New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressives have officially given up on human rights: On Wednesday, a coalition of 48 lefty groups wrote the White House and Congress saying that climate change matters more than genocide and freedom. Some of the outfits, such as the Sunrise Movement, focus on the climate, but others (CODEPINK, MoveOn) used...

#Beijing#Lefty#Butchers#The White House#The Sunrise Movement#Codepink#Muslim#Ccp
