Sewage water pouring into Flour Bluff backyards

Corpus Christi, TX
Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.
Corpus Christi, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Big week for city's desalination effort
The permitting process for Corpus Christi's desalination effort has taken a huge step forward.
Corpus Christi, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
The Harte Research Institute at TAMUCC builds new recycled reef
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is worked with several partners to create nearly 3 acres of restored oyster reef off Goose Island State Park.
Kleberg County, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Kleberg County Sheriff recovering at local hospital
County officials have confirmed he is in the hospital.
Corpus Christi, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Loca for Local Paleta Pachanga returns with 20 local vendors
The Loca for Local Paleta Pachanga is on for this weekend. "Loca for Local is a one-stop-shop to buy from amazing and unique vendors while supporting the dream of small businesses," says the event page.
Aransas Pass, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Aransas Pass PD: Illegal dumping NOT allowed
Aransas Pass police are making it very clear; illegal dumping will not be tolerated in their city.
Traffic|Posted byKRIS 6 News
TXDOT launches their "Be Smart, Drive Safe" campaign
TXDOT reports over 70,000 crashes in 2020 on Texas roads.
Traffic|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Sinkhole forms near busy intersection
Drivers were caught off guard after a sinkhole formed at a busy intersection.
Corpus Christi, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Domino effect of damage caused by Harvey cripples American Legion
A local American Legion post, damaged by Hurricane Harvey, has other troubles which prevent it from earning the money it needs for repairs.
Corpus Christi, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Robstown, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Get your Hurricane Preparedness Kit in Robstown Wednesday
Get your free kits from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club!
Nueces County, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Rental and utility bill assistance to be available for Nueces County residents
$1.6 Million available
Gregory, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Gregory Volunteer Fire Chief shocked after COVID-related ouster
Gregory city council unanimously voted to remove Jesus Garza Jr. from the volunteer fire department due to health issues.
Corpus Christi, TX|Posted byKRIS 6 News
Vector Control will spray for West Nile Virus
The West Nile Virus has been detected in a mosquito pool collected in the 400 block of Bartlett Drive in Corpus Christi.
