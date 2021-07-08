Julio Urías gives bullpen a breather, helping Dodgers avoid a sweep
Every six-inning start brings new meaning now for a depleted Dodger rotation that currently includes three full-time starters. A seven-inning start is even better. In between a bullpen game Wednesday and another planned for Friday, Julio Urías gave the Dodgers all they could have asked for to avoid a sweep Thursday in Miami. The left-hander overcame a home run to the first batter he faced to allow just one run in seven innings, allowing Dodger relievers to catch their breath in a 6–1 win.dodgers.mlblogs.com
