Julio Urías gives bullpen a breather, helping Dodgers avoid a sweep

DENVER — The Dodgers haven’t needed the top position-player prospect in their system this season. But they might be able to use him now. Catcher Keibert Ruiz has had an outstanding season with Triple-A Oklahoma City so far. He went into Sunday’s game batting .282 with a .933 OPS, having reached base in 15 of his past 16 starts during a stretch that has seen him go 21 for 65 (.323) with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI. For the season, Ruiz has 12 home runs and a .571 slugging percentage.