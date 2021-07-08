Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 730 AM EDT. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in New York NY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Jersey Saddle River near Lodi affecting Bergen County. For the Saddle River...including Lodi...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saddle River near Lodi. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 5.5 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 6.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Flooding in the parking lot at the Lodi boys and girls club on Passaic Avenue and flooding begins along Memorial drive shop rite shopping center. Flooding along Vreeland Street and at santangelo funeral home on Main Street and Sidney Street. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.6 feet on 06/19/1972. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Saddle River Lodi 6.0 5.5 Thu 7 pm EDT 4.8 2.9 MSG