COVID-19 UPDATES: 144 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 144 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 195,696.

There are a total of 156,627 confirmed cases and 39,069 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 723,833 people have received the vaccine, and 1,342,090 total doses have been administered. 670,354 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 7 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,305. Out of those cases, 17,264 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 232 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 10 new cases Thursday. There are 2 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Lemhi, 5 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 54 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 115,539 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,747 cases.

The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,870, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,491.

There are 12,158 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,982 cases among health care workers.

534 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,163.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

98 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

304 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

623 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,081 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,624

1,672

694

272 9,220

466

188

112 487

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,157

7,521

2,046

388

2,508

951

1,947

54 248

2,348

616

125

467

393

411

18 18

131

23

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,975

1,222

7,274

3,017

252

1,136

536

58 4,188

537

939

831

63

150

122

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,241

2,857

357

475

962

299

257

167 3,572

2,022

355

198

283

106

116

38 110

76

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,928

2,765

487

636

1,144 2,226

629

415

137

69 218

45

11

10

36 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,418

988

3,052

794

323 354

358

167

291

116 59

18

11

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,222

1,463

2,065

950

260

892 4,512

398

572

142

84

348 313

40

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 156,627 39,069 2,163

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 144 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death appeared first on Local News 8 .