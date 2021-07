The National Registry of Exonerations reports that since the first DNA-based exoneration in 1989 there have been, through last year, 2,752 exonerations of individuals convicted of a crime they didn’t commit. Of that total, 532 were based on DNA pointing to someone other than the individual convicted of the crime. The Innocence Project reports that 69 percent of the convictions thrown out because of DNA were based on eyewitness misidentifications, 43 percent on the misapplication of forensic science, 29 percent on false confessions and 17 percent on false information from informants.