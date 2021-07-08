ISP Satisfaction Study: Customer Experience Benchmarks See Declines

The primary purpose of this role is to provide an outstanding and differentiating customer experience by understanding and responding appropriately to stated and unstated customer needs. This includes communicating in a professional manner while utilizing all available resources and technology in service to both internal and external customers. The Customer Experience Professional must deliver effective, customer-centric support across multiple channels of communication (i.e., phone, email, chat, and text) while supporting all contact center programs. In order to maintain current knowledge of Lowe’s processes, the individual in this role is expected to continue learning, developing, and building on the foundational skill set of a Lowe’s Customer Experience Professional. The Customer Experience Professional receives regular feedback from his/her Supervisor; the individual in this role must be receptive to this feedback and willing to hone skills and enhance performance on a continual basis. This role offers value to the business by providing superior customer service through the Contact Center, enabling Lowe’s to offer a truly omnichannel experience to its customers seeking purchases and service. This position is in a fast-paced Contact Center environment and schedules may include night and/or weekend work.