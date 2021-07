Angie Poss, Assistant Commissioner of Communications. State Land Office Community Conversations Kicking Off in San Miguel and Mora Counties. SANTA FE, NM – The State Land Office (SLO) today announced San Miguel and Mora County as the first locations in a series of community conversations that will be taking place across the state. Both events will take place this Thursday, July 22nd. Full details are below. The purpose of the events is to connect with lease holders and the general public to discuss the work, accomplishments, and priorities of the state agency, which is charged with managing and stewarding over 13 million acres of state trust land in the best interest of the public. The Commissioner and staff will conduct informal conversations with community members, answering questions and receiving feedback from those who attend these conversations.