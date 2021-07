CHETOPA — Debbie Crumrine, 66, of Chetopa passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home. The service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Community Bible Church in Chetopa. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chetopa. Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Chetopa to sign the register. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.