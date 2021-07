Health officials say rate of ‘breakthrough’ cases among those who’ve been vaccinated is not principal worry. The New Jersey Department of Health began releasing details of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 this week — cases among people who have been fully vaccinated but test positive for the virus. Health officials credit that low rate to vaccines proving to be 99.9% effective. According to the health department, between January and June 28, out of 4.5 million fully vaccinated people 3,500 contracted COVID-19, a rate of 0.08%. Eighty-four were hospitalized and 31 died.