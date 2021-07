From industry-wide growth to increased partnerships, six ASC leaders spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how they expect the ASC industry to change in the next five years. Shane Ricks, RN. Administrator of Millennium Surgery Center (Meridian, Idaho): The ASC industry will continue to grow by leaps and bounds. The consolidation of the Medicare hospital outpatient departments and ASC fee schedules will play a major part in the movement of surgeries to the ASC space. The ability to perform more complex cases in the ASC space will continue to increase opportunities for growth. COVID-19 revealed a fragile health system. Ambulatory services have the ability to quickly and safely adjust to disruptions to the system. ASCs proved this throughout the pandemic. I can only see exponential growth over the next five years and beyond.