Higher risk of zebra chip predicted in Washington state
Washington potato farmers will need "extra vigilance" monitoring and managing their fields for potato psyllids and signs of zebra chip disease, experts say. All psyllids collected as part of Washington State University's insect monitoring network are sent to a USDA Agricultural Research Service lab in Wapato to see if they carry Candidatus Liberibacter solanacearum, or LSO, the bacteria that causes the disease zebra chip.www.capitalpress.com
