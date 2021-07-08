Cancel
Washington State

Higher risk of zebra chip predicted in Washington state

By MATTHEW WEAVER Capital Press
capitalpress.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington potato farmers will need "extra vigilance" monitoring and managing their fields for potato psyllids and signs of zebra chip disease, experts say. All psyllids collected as part of Washington State University's insect monitoring network are sent to a USDA Agricultural Research Service lab in Wapato to see if they carry Candidatus Liberibacter solanacearum, or LSO, the bacteria that causes the disease zebra chip.

