Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westhampton Beach, NY

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Regroups and Reimagines Live Venues for 2021

By Annette Hinkle
sagharborexpress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who works in the arts will tell you that the worldwide pandemic made this past year unlike anything they have ever seen in their careers. For Julienne Penza-Boone, who was named executive director of the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center in early 2020, just weeks before COVID-19 shut down theaters for more than a year, figuring out how to schedule this year’s summer season for the 425-seat theater was nothing short of a balancing act.

sagharborexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westhampton Beach, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Robyn Hitchcock
Person
Justin Willman
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Max Weinberg
Person
José Feliciano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#The Arts#Whbpac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Netflix
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty in Los Angeles court to sex assaults

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff's deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he has been serving a 23-year prison term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy