Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Regroups and Reimagines Live Venues for 2021

Anyone who works in the arts will tell you that the worldwide pandemic made this past year unlike anything they have ever seen in their careers. For Julienne Penza-Boone, who was named executive director of the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center in early 2020, just weeks before COVID-19 shut down theaters for more than a year, figuring out how to schedule this year’s summer season for the 425-seat theater was nothing short of a balancing act.