Role Call: Rookie WR Shows Untapped Potential

Recently on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" show, Nate Burleson gave five breakout-wide-receiver candidates for 2021, and Jets WR Denzel Mims was No. 4. "Denzel Mims is one of my favorite young wide receivers who is a fantastic talent," Burleson said. "Last year he had just under 400 yards in nine games. He was averaging about 15 yards a pop and we know this offense struggled. They couldn't keep the quarterback clean, the quarterback couldn't stay healthy. There was just no rhythm and consistency, but still, this guy had plays that we could look at and say 'You know what? This guy is going to be quite the talent.' Five of his 23 catches last season went for 25 yards or more, so we know that he's a big-play guy.