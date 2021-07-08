This Summer at Duck Creek, it’s All About the Music
Now that summer is in full swing, social calendars are filling, temperatures are rising, and live music is back in a big way. The Arts Center at Duck Creek in Springs is putting on a robust lineup for its 2021 music series. Thirty musicians are playing over 11 concerts for the third year of the series, all out in Duck Creek’s big, beautiful barn. Although each performance will be different, they share a common through line.sagharborexpress.com
