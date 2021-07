The Burlington County Office of Emergency Management has started preliminary damage assessments following Monday night’s extreme rains and floods. “Last night’s storm produced intense rainfall that created some significant flooding in some parts of our county,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell, the Board of Commissioners’ liaison to the County Department of Public Safety and the Office of Emergency Management. “We’re thankful that there were no serious injuries reported and that our first responders were able to assist those residents who needed it. We’re just beginning to collect information about damages, but we know there’s going to be a lot of cleaning up to do.”