Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Robust' Review: An Acting Legend and a Rising Star Make for a Soulful French Odd-Couple Dramedy

By Jessica Kiang
seattlepi.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a table in his house, Georges, an aging movie star with a reputation for uninsurable off-set shenanigans — played in a staggering coup of against-type casting by Gérard Depardieu — is running lines with his private security guard Aïssa (“Divines” breakout Déborah Lukumuena). While they rehearse, Georges cracks walnuts under heavy whomps from his meaty fist; Aïssa barely flicks a brow in response but her alarmed amusement is palpable. This funny little scene is Constance Meyer’s charming, refreshingly un-sappy odd-couple dramedy “Robust” in miniature: Depardieu all bluster and boom, Lukumuena quietly snaffling whole scenes away from him with just the sparkle in her eye.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gérard Depardieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Un#Fait Accompli#Variety Cimarr N#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
MoviesScreendaily

‘Robust’: Cannes Review

Critics Week opens with an enjoyable odd-couple drama starring Gerard Depardieu and Deborah Lukumuena. Larger than life in all conceivable ways, Gérard Depardieu can be a disruptive, unsteadying presence in films which fail to cater to the fact that he brings generous helping of Depardieu to any role he plays. Constance Meyer’s highly enjoyable Critics Week opener Robust not only takes this on board, it runs with it, casting Depardieu as George, an ageing French actor with a tendency to crash motorbikes and to embark on drunken misadventures. “France without meat isn’t France,” he grumbles at one point, which is possibly the most Depardieu thing that anyone has ever said. The film’s secret weapon, however, is Déborah Lukumuena, supremely assured as Aïssa, the temporary security guard with whom George forges a grudging friendship.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Rising French Actor Lina El Arabi to Star in 'The Malediction' (EXCLUSIVE)

Lina El Arabi, the emerging French actor of the Cesar-nominated “A Wedding,” is set to headline “The Malediction” (“Leana”), a horror-thriller which will mark the feature debut of Abel Danan. The film is being produced by Leo Maidenberg, whose credits include “Sisters in Arms” and “The Bunker Game.” Xavier Gens,...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Flag Day’ Cannes Review: Sean Penn Directs And Stars In Powerful True Family Drama That Is Star-Making Showcase For Daughter Dylan Penn

Director Sean Penn returns to the Cannes Film Festival today in the official competition with the first film he has ever directed in which he also stars. Flag Day actually is a solid and worthwhile effort for him both as actor and director, but first and foremost it will be remembered most as a dazzling showcase for the acting talents of his daughter Dylan Penn who takes on the key role in a real life story based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life”. Dylan plays Jennifer ( she shares the role with Addison Tymec at age 6 and Jadyn Rylee at ages 11-13) as the film becomes a story of a unique bond between a daughter and messed up but charismatic father who spent years in prison for a bank robbery, was a grand schemer and dreamer, and who became the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history single handedly faking over $20 million. Yet Jennifer was infatuated with him as we see from a very young age, always willing to follow him on what she saw as great life adventures. It was where she learned joy, but also nearly went down the same rabbit hole as her dad, who left the family which included her brother Nick (played in later years by Penn’s son Hopper Jack Penn) and ex-wife Patty (Katheryn Winnick) who finds herself constantly at odds with a rebellious Jennifer who, like a moth to a flame, hits the road and eventually finds her way back to her father, a conflicted relationship from which it is hard for her to escape even as she charts her own path out.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Divide’ (‘La Fracture’): A Dark, Exhausting Dramedy Chronicles Divorce & the Gilets Jaune Protests [Cannes Review]

A sweeping social protest met with utter chaos in an emergency room—especially to the American festival-goer at Cannes, this brief sounds like an unpleasant evocation of 2020. And indeed, filmed in the immediate aftermath of the gilets jaunes protests in France, Catherine Corsini’s “The Divide” (“La fracture”) both reflects the past year and eerily foreshadows the true disaster in emergency rooms that followed the events of the film.
Movieswfpk.org

Culture Maven review: “Summer of Soul”

The full title of Questlove’s to-be-seen music documentary is “Summer of Soul (Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).”. The Roots drummer and cultural observer became aware of previously unseen footage from a series of concerts in Harlem in the summer of ’69. If you assume from the title...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Memoria' Review: The Amazon Jungle Offers a Fresh Playground for Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Usual Obsessions

Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria” starts with a bang, which is not at all typical of the infamously understated Thai auteur, making his return to Cannes competition 11 years after winning the Palme d’Or for “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.” Nor is working with an internationally recognized movie star, which the director does this time around, enlisting Tilda Swinton as a kind of stand-in for himself in this oblique and sometimes taxing excursion into the jungles of Colombia.
Businessseattlepi.com

Mediawan Group Acquires 'Bac Nord' Producer Chi-Fou-Mi (EXCLUSIVE)

Mediawan Group has acquired a majority stake in Hugo Selignac’s Chi-Fou-Mi, the thriving Paris-based outfit behind Cedric Jimenez’s “Bac Nord” which world premiered out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The deal follows Mediawan & Leonine Studios’s joint acquisition of Drama Republic (“The Honorable Woman,” Doctor Foster”), a major...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Josh Gad Addresses LeFou's Sexuality on Disney Plus' 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series: 'Expect the Unexpected' (EXCLUSIVE)

Queer Disney fans raised a rainbow flag in 2017 when it was revealed that in the Bill Condon-directed live-action adaptation of the animated hit “Beauty and the Beast,” LeFou — played by Josh Gad — was gay. Now the big question is, will LeFou be gay in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” Disney Plus series? That project revolves around the friendship between LeFou and Gaston (Luke Evans). More specifically, because it’s a prequel, will a storyline include LeFou’s coming-out journey?
Charitiesseattlepi.com

Neon Supports COVID Relief Through 'The Year of the Everlasting Storm'

The anthology feature world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on July 14 as part of the Special Screening section, and will be released theatrically later this year. Neon Partners With Direct Relief for 'The Year of the Everlasting Storm'. News of the distributor’s donation comes as a number of...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

CBS Studios Starts Rolling on First Dutch Series With 'Bestseller Boy'

CBS Studios has begun rolling cameras in the Netherlands on its series “Bestseller Boy” for Dutch broadcaster Avrotros. The contemporary comedy drama is inspired by the eponymous best-selling novel and the real life of rising literary star Mano Bouzamour, and his struggles as a Dutch-Moroccan millennial navigating two cultures, overnight success and identity in Amsterdam. Emerging talent Shahine El-Hamus, who starred in “Promise of Pisa” and recently won the Golden Calf Award for best actor at the Netherlands Film Festival, will play the lead role of Momo Zebbi.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Anderson’s “French Dispatch” Reviews, Clip

Searchlight Pictures has released the first clip from Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” following its successful premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Reviews out of the Croisette have dubbed it the “most Wes Anderson movie to have ever Wes Anderson-ed” with the filmmaker dialling up his meticulous and symmetrical shot compositions and his whimsy to the point that it might prove a bit more divisive than usual. Still, reviews are uniformly positive with almost all gushing. It presently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo to Helm FX Pilot 'Kindred'

Based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, “Kindred” follows Dana (Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an independent future. She soon finds herself being pulled back and forth in time to an 1800s plantation to which her family is intimately linked. As an interracial romance weaves through her past and present, Dana struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy