Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Podcaster and Author Diane Boden Espouses Minimalism to Help Control Clutter

columbusparent.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI threw away a favorite pair of jeans in the middle of reading “Minimalist Moms: Living and Parenting with Simplicity,” a new book by Upper Arlington mom Diane Boden, who hosts a podcast of the same name. It wasn’t because the book implied that I had to. Boden often says...

www.columbusparent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcaster#Minimalism#Rachel And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
Related
Interior DesignSeattle Times

Stylish solutions to help tame family room clutter

Our living and family rooms are the havens we retreat to after a long day of work to read, play games, watch TV and — in some cases — even eat. They are also repositories for all the stuff that goes with those activities, including books, games, toys, magazines and remote controls.
Columbus, OHcolumbusparent.com

Columbus Mom Pens ‘26 Witches’ Book That's Sweet, Not Scary

Through her A to Z story, first-time children’s book author Stephanie Garber wants to inspire young readers to appreciate their own talents. Halloween is still a few months away, but stories about witches appeal to children year-round. At least that’s the idea Stephanie Garber of Columbus is shooting for with her first children’s book.
Charlotte, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Podcast 'Champagne Problems' helping people live an alcohol-free lifestyle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alcoholism can be a taboo topic and a hard one for people to open up about. One group hopes to change that with a new podcast. Robbie Shaw started up his podcast in April with co-hosts Patrick Balsey and Sam Hampson. Their goal is to have open conversations with people from all walks of life and talk about an alcohol-free lifestyle. The name of the podcast is "Champagne Problems."
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Author And Podcaster, Elayne Fluker, On How Women Can Get Better At Asking For Help

From climbing the corporate ladder to closing business deals to leading their household, ambitious women have skillfully assumed the characteristics that enable them to excel in every way. Yet the double-edged sword of their resilience, drive and devotion to others often becomes what prevents them from seeking help for themselves. Many accept the myth that asking for help along their journey is a sign of weakness, ignorance, or incompetence, so they go it alone.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

We Hired My Mom as Nanny to Cut Costs and It Didn't Turn Out as Expected

A few years ago, I found myself with a three-year-old, a two-year-old, a newborn, and a husband who worked very long hours. I was in over my head, and I needed some help. Big time. So, we weighed our options—financially and practically—and ultimately asked my mom to move in with us as a full-time nanny. But things didn't quite go as I planned.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
AnimalsRomesentinel.com

Simple steps can help control mosquitoes

Mosquitoes can cause more harm to humans than any other group of insects. They not only inflict a painful bite, but they can transmit organisms which cause diseases such as West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis virus or triple E and Zika virus for US citizens who have traveled to Central or South America or the Caribbean.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.

Comments / 0

Community Policy