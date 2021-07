VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. held its annual and special general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on July 20, 2021. The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to vote at the AGM passed with a 99.97% or higher approval from the votes cast. Joanne Yan was elected to the Board of Directors for the first time and Brian L. Gessner (Chairman of the Board), Richard V. Gannon, Cheryl Grant (President & CEO), W. Douglas Grant (Vice President & CFO) and Stuart E. Pennington were re-elected to the board.