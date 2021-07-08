Cancel
MCPc Restructures Security Division as Fortress Security Risk Management

Has restructured its security division, creating Fortress Security Risk Management. Fortress SRM will be laser-focused on cybersecurity and risk management while MCPc will continue its greater mission of Chain-of-Custody endpoint management. This change will allow MCPc to maintain alignment with the technical challenges global organizations are facing and enable Fortress SRM to independently develop new market segments.

