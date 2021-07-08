Great American Duck Races Let Volunteers Release Ducks

On Wednesday morning, we told you about the kick off of the Great American Duck Races at the National Cherry Festival.

The rain that hit on Wednesday pushed their opening to Thursday.

Robert Duck brought his ducks all the way from New Mexico.

He says it’s simple to duck race, and there are tricks you can use to make the ducks go faster.

Crowd volunteers hold their own duck and release them in four lanes to start the race.

The first duck cross the finish line wins.

One duck race winner, Kelsey Conley, says she walked away with a new perspective of the animal.

“Just thinking that you got to race it. I just never thought that ducks were racing animals,” says Conley. “I just kind of did what he said and like splashed water on him and he just went.”

The Great American Duck Races will also be at the National Cherry Festival until Saturday with multiple times to go and check it out.