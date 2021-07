“Communication Between Generations” was the topic of an interesting lesson led by Leona Swisher at the June 17 meeting of the Vandalia Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club. Tips she shared for maintaining good communication with the family include: Schedule family time, eat meals together, schedule for one-on-one time, be a good listener, respect each other’s viewpoints, be open-minded and show kindness and appreciation. Leona presented everyone with a “goody bag” filled with sweet treats and chewing gum, which was to remind us to stick together as a family unit because a family that sticks together, stays together!