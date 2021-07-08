Cancel
Retail

4 updates in outpatient spine surgery

By Carly Behm -
beckersasc.com
 13 days ago

A spine surgeon's upcoming ASC and three more updates in the outpatient spine surgery space reported since June 1:. 1. Medtronic received FDA approval for its spinal cord stimulator, Vanta. 2. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics performed its first cervical disc replacement, according to a LinkedIn post.

#Fda Approval#Sports Medicine#Outpatient#Medtronic#Fda#Linkedin#Md
Health
Retail
Health Services
Walmart
Health ServicesMedscape News

Blood Management for Cardiothoracic Surgery: Guidelines Update

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) has updated its clinical practice guidelines on patient blood management for those undergoing cardiac surgery. The new recommendations, which were produced in collaboration with Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, the American Society of ExtraCorporeal Technology, and the Society for the Advancement of Blood Management, represent an update of the 2011 guidelines.
beckersspine.com

AANA, VirtaMed update hip surgery training

The Arthroscopy Association of North America and VirtaMed updated modules for hip surgery training, according to a July 8 news release. Six new AANA-defined hip diagnostic exams were created to train surgeons on instrument usage, anatomy recognition and diagnostics. The simulation-based training was created through a partnership between the Arthroscopy Association of North America and VirtaMed.
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

UH Parma Medical Center adds 3 outpatient cardiology clinics

University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center has added three outpatient cardiology clinics as part of its $27.5 million surgery department renovation, Cleveland.com reported July 7. The clinics, already accredited by The Joint Commission for Chest Pain, will offer treatment for cardiac surgical disease including atrial fibrillation, evaluating and treating advanced...
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

10 spine surgeons to know

A physician who marked a milestone in image-guided surgery and nine more spine surgeons to know:. Carmina Angeles, MD, PhD. Neurosurgeon in Eugene, Ore. Dr. Angeles specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery and complex spinal decompression. She is also trained in cervical disc arthroplasty. Erica Bisson, MD. University of Utah...
Dayton, OHchildrensdayton.org

update to COVID-19 testing policy for pre-surgery/procedure patients

Beginning July 19, Dayton Children’s will stop COVID-19 testing for surgical and procedural patients who are not being admitted and who do not show symptoms of COVID-19. This decision was made after careful consideration of the safety of our staff and patient families. We have tested more than 2,000 surgery patients since May and have only had 9 patients test positive, which is an infection rate of 0.004%. Based on this data and to avoid an unnecessary, invasive test for our patients, we are going to stop testing as a requirement for surgery for our patients without symptoms.
Florida Statebeckersasc.com

HCA plans $50M endocrine surgery center in Florida

HCA Healthcare West Florida is planning a $50 million surgical hospital, dubbed the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla., according to a July news release. The 75,000-square-foot center is slated to open in December and will feature 16 private patient rooms, eight operating rooms and 38 pre- and postsurgery bays.
Healthbeckersasc.com

What will PE do to GI care? 4 physicians weigh in

Private equity investment has grown rapidly in 2021 with groups such as PE GI Alliance, Gastro Health and GI Alliance snapping up deals. Four gastroenterologists told Becker's ASC Review how they predict private equity will affect the GI landscape and patient care. Note: Responses were edited for style. Scott Plaehn,...
Health ServicesPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Outpatient Surgical Facilities

Information was obtained from facility representatives, the American Hospital Directory and BBJ records. Information on the List was supplied through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the BBJ. American Hospital Directory records reflect the latest Medicare OPPS claims data from the 2019 calendar year. Figures for some locations may reflect fiscal year data. Only those that responded to our inquiries and those with available data were listed.
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

UVMMC submits conceptual CON to develop outpatient surgery center

Facility will replace Fanny Allen operating room capacity, meet changing demographic needs of region, and move more procedures to lower-cost outpatient setting. Vermont Business Magazine Advancing a long-term plan to address the evolving health care needs of patients in our region, the UVM Medical Center in Burlington has requested permission from the Green Mountain Care Board to begin planning a modern outpatient surgery center that would further its commitment to provide high quality care at the lowest cost, in a health care setting most appropriate for each patient. Through the filing of a Conceptual Certificate of Need (CON), the hospital seeks an expedited review following the reduction of available operating rooms resulting from the closure of the Fanny Allen outpatient location due to air quality issues.
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

The most common questions patients ask spine surgeons

From alternatives to spinal fusion to surgical outcomes and expectations, here are some of the most common questions patients ask spine surgeons Gurvinder Deol, MD, and Issada Thongtrangan, MD. The spine surgeons also discuss the importance of educating patients before surgery. Note: Responses are lightly edited for style and clarity.
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital closing outpatient surgery center by Sept. 1

DOVER — Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital will close its outpatient surgery center and move all surgeries and procedures to the hospital by Sept. 1, according to Darrin Lautenschleger, the hospital's director of community relations. The hospital will close the Tuscarawas Ambulatory Surgery Center, at 320 Oxford St., which currently accommodates...
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

Torrington hospital has new outpatient procedure for heart patients

TORRINGTON — Patients diagnosed with congestive heart failure can have their condition remotely monitored daily, a Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (CHH) announcement said. This new outpatient procedure is now performed at CHH by Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute cardiologists and CHH interventional radiologists. The procedure uses technology known as CardioMEMS,...
Phoenix, ILbeckersasc.com

Phoenix hospital adds AI-powered colonoscopy system

The Cancer Treatment Centers of America Phoenix implemented Medtronic's GI Genius, according to a LinkedIn post. The artificial intelligence device helps detect polyps during colonoscopies. It's compatible with any colonoscopy video and uses advanced AI to recognize the presence of precancerous lesions with a visual marker in real time. The...
Electronicsbeckersspine.com

Spine robot surpasses 20K cases

The ExcelsiusGPS robot has been used in more than 20,000 spine surgeries globally, the system's developer said July 15. Globus Medical launched the robot almost four years ago to assist surgeons with the placement of pedicle screws, improve preoperative planning and boost OR efficiency. "It was easy to learn and...
Butte, MTMontana Standard

Robotic navigation unit aids spine surgeries at St. James

On most days, you can catch Rick Gelling walking 2½ miles or even 3½ miles, depending on the route he’s in the mood for. He’s a 64-year-old Butte resident who walks with a cane but you wouldn’t be able to tell he’s had surgery on his spine only three months ago.

