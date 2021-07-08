4 updates in outpatient spine surgery

Beginning July 19, Dayton Children’s will stop COVID-19 testing for surgical and procedural patients who are not being admitted and who do not show symptoms of COVID-19. This decision was made after careful consideration of the safety of our staff and patient families. We have tested more than 2,000 surgery patients since May and have only had 9 patients test positive, which is an infection rate of 0.004%. Based on this data and to avoid an unnecessary, invasive test for our patients, we are going to stop testing as a requirement for surgery for our patients without symptoms.