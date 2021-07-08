4 updates in outpatient spine surgery

Facility will replace Fanny Allen operating room capacity, meet changing demographic needs of region, and move more procedures to lower-cost outpatient setting. Vermont Business Magazine Advancing a long-term plan to address the evolving health care needs of patients in our region, the UVM Medical Center in Burlington has requested permission from the Green Mountain Care Board to begin planning a modern outpatient surgery center that would further its commitment to provide high quality care at the lowest cost, in a health care setting most appropriate for each patient. Through the filing of a Conceptual Certificate of Need (CON), the hospital seeks an expedited review following the reduction of available operating rooms resulting from the closure of the Fanny Allen outpatient location due to air quality issues.
