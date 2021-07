Since 2018, the City of Brentwood has successfully partnered with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition to operate a prescription drug drop box in the lobby of Brentwood City Hall, located at 5211 Maryland Way. Over the past three years, a little less than 4,000 pounds of prescription drugs have been collected at this one location. Due to its use, when the Brentwood Police Department Headquarters Building was opened earlier this year, a second drug drop off box was placed at 910 Heritage Way. This new box makes the sixth box in Williamson County. Other drop off boxes are in Franklin, Nolensville, Spring Hill, and Fairview.