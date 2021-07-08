Cancel
Gaylord, MI

Gaylord Hears Public Comment on Marijuana Shops Coming to the City

By Kevin Hodge
9&10 News
 12 days ago
On June 1, the city of Gaylord passed an ordinance allowing recreational marijuana shops and growers to come to town.

Since then, they’ve received a total of 14 applications from businesses looking to open up in the area.

On Wednesday, the planning commission held a meeting for public comments on concerns or ideas the city should consider.

Gaylord City Manager, Kim Awrey said while they didn’t receive much feedback before the ordinance passed, now they’re hearing more from those in the city, but local businesses have been quiet.

“We did reach out to any businesses within 300 feet of those locations,” said Awrey. “There are no residences in those vicinities, but we didn’t have any responses from any of the local businesses as far as any complaints with the businesses that are planning on coming to town.”

Awrey added anyone with concerns should come to their city meetings to share their opinions.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

