Aisling Bea dishes on Season 2 of ‘This Way Up’

By Michael Starr
New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This Way Up” creator/star Aisling Bea makes no bones about deconstructing romcom tropes in her six-episode comedy series. “In Season 1, what I didn’t want to do was to have it look like the cause of Aine’s problems was a man,” the Irish-born comedian/actress told The Post about her on-screen alter ego — who, in the series premiere, was discharged from a sanitarium after an emotional breakdown.

Person
Tobias Menzies
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Person
Aisling Bea
#Friendship#Chemistry#Mental Health Issues#Irish#British
