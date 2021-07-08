Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Real estate market soars in Downtown Brooklyn since height of pandemic

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real estate market in Downtown Brooklyn is resurgent after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the country and the economy. Homes in the neighborhood have risen in value since the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with median prices up 79 percent this year compared to the second quarter of last year, a PropertyShark study released Wednesday found.

Comments / 0

