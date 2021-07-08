Real estate market soars in Downtown Brooklyn since height of pandemic

This week, our look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Kensington, Fort Greene, Bed Stuy and Park Slope. How did they fare?. The first one, a Park Slope one-bedroom, isn’t particularly spacious but it does benefit from a private terrace that offers up a generous amount of outdoor space. There is also a rather fetching mix of 19th and 20th century details on the interior of this second-floor unit, including a columned wood mantel with brass insert and the wood trim around the bay window of the living room, along with Deco touches in the kitchen and the jadeite green bathroom. In addition to the private outdoor space with this unit, the building is located less than a block away from the green oasis of Prospect Park. The listing notes it is a cat-friendly walk-up building with common laundry, storage and bike storage available. Maintenance fees for this unit are $620 a month. This former Co-op of the Day is still available for the asking price of $585,000.