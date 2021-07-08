‘Big Sky’ Actress Brooke Smith Nominated for Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress

There are certain categories at the Emmys that feel like they don’t have enough spots for the nominations, making it seem like a tight fit for the contenders that end up making it. Certain categories, especially in the Limited Series categories, only have five or six nominees and no more. The Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category is not one of those categories this year, holding space for eight nominees in the category for the second year in a row. This is due to the sliding scale that is now followed, where the number of submissions in the category determines how many nominees there can be. This year there were enough for eight performances to be recognized, but that makes the category no less competitive. Having eight nominees is broad enough to bring in all types of performances, it’s also still not enough to recognize the vast amount of talent the past year has brought.