‘Big Sky’ Actress Brooke Smith Nominated for Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress

It’s about time! Brooke Smith, who Big Sky fans know as the riveting Merilee Legarski, has been nominated for “Best Actress” by the HCA!. “The nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama are…” HCA announced on Twitter Thursday. The time has come for The...

