In his historic response to the Soviet Union leading the world in the space race, John F. Kennedy set a deadline for America to put a man on the moon “before this decade is through.” His firm deadline focused our attention and galvanized our purpose to achieve the extraordinary. Today, we are in the throes of a different space race — one characterized by economics, rather than Cold War-era symbolism. The winners will determine humanity’s fate in the final economic frontier, which will either be defined by autocratic rule or a free and open space economy secured by international law.