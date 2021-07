The Department of Veterans Affairs has technically finished a strategic review of its massive electronic health record modernization project, but the toughest work lies ahead. The review, which VA initially launched in March after hearing concerns from employees at the first go-live site in Spokane, Washington, pointed to a whole host of tasks the department must complete to put the EHR modernization on a better footing — namely a new governance and organizational structure, as well as a new cost estimate and deployment schedule for the project.