Nick Cannon on his ever-expanding brood: 'I'm having these kids on purpose!'

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn his radio show Wednesday, singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon joked about his recent flurry of offspring — three or possibly four since December. In an interview on his "Nick Cannon Radio" show on the Los Angeles station KPWR-FM "Power 106," the 40-year-old star jocularly interviewed the hip-hop duo City Girls. Declaring, "I got more baby mamas than Lord knows…!" he told JT (nee Jatavia Shakara Johnson), 28, and Yung Miami (nee Caresha Romeka Brownlee), 27, that "I'm like a sea horse out here — that's just the way I'm procreating!" Sea horses can give birth to more than 1,500 offspring at a time — though it is the males, not the females, who go through labor and delivery.

Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey
Brittany Bell
