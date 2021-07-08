Nick Cannon on his ever-expanding brood: 'I'm having these kids on purpose!'

Alyssa Scott gave birth on June 23, a mere nine days after Nick Cannon also welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa. See the 1st pic here!. Nick Cannon, 40, just became a dad again. Model Alyssa Scott confirmed she gave birth to his seventh child — a boy — in a photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday, July 3. “I will love you for eternity…6•23•21,” she captioned the image, revealing she actually gave birth days before on Wednesday, June 23. Alyssa is seen cradling the newborn in the photo as she turns her back to the camera, partially concealing his face (but not his full head of hair). She seemed to also confirm his name is Zen via her Instagram story.