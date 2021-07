It's now well over a year since the Covid-19 pandemic began and with photoshoots and sessions coming to a halt, many photographers have felt the impact of the virus on their business. Studios were temporarily closed, bookings were cancelled and we were all told to work from home. Slowly, we are getting back to some sort of normality but with many of us still working from home or considering making it a permanent move, here are a few tips that might help the transition a little bit easier.