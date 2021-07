STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s signature summer weather has been dominated by a haze sent by wildfire smoke from the West Coast. 60 wildfires are currently burning across western states and parts of Southern California due to record high temperatures and severe drought. According to an experimental U.S. government model known as the HRRR-Smoke model, as the smoke grows, it gets winded in weather systems and sent across the country.