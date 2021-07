The Voice's Blake Shelton and his sometimes fellow coach Gwen Stefani made music fans everywhere swoon when they tied the knot on July 3, six years after going public with an adorable romance that fans of the NBC competition series had a front-row seat for. But even dating someone for that long doesn’t save you from tripping over your words with your significant other from time to time, as it appears Shelton did during a recent pop-up performance at one of his bars — and you can bet Stefani was quick to call him out!