FIRE UPDATE: Fires Southwest of Clarkston Estimated at Combined 27,000+ Acres as Level 2 & 3 Evacuations Remain in Place For Some Areas
CLARKSTON - According to the most recent update from the SE Washington Type 3 Inter-Agency Team, the multiple fires burning southwest of Clarkston are estimated to have burnt a combined 27,900 acres as of 1:30pm on Thursday, July 8. Once referred to as the 'Asotin Complex Fires,' The Dry Gulch/Lick Creek and Silcott Fires were ignited on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
