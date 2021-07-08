FIRE UPDATE: Fires Southwest of Clarkston Estimated at Combined 27,000+ Acres as Level 2 & 3 Evacuations Remain in Place For Some Areas

LOLO PASS - The Granite Pass Complex consists of four wildfires burning in the vicinity of Lolo Pass on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho and the Lolo National Forest in Montana. According to a Monday morning update from the Type 3 Incident Management Team, the combined acreage of the four fires is now estimated at 1,702 acres with 0% containment. The fires are estimated to have grown approximately 170 acres over the weekend, with most of the recent growth of the complex occurring from the BM Hill fire.