Ridley Scott’s first big movie, way back in 1977, was a Harvey Keitel/Keith Carradine flick titled The Duelists, about two French soldiers during the time of Napoleon who become lifelong enemies periodically dueling each other over a long-forgotten trivial grudge. It would be ironic if The Last Duel, featuring Matt Damon as a knight who ends up dueling a friend-turned-rival (Adam Driver) over a rape accusation made by Damon’s wife (Jodie Comer), was Scott’s last movie. While Scott, like Clint Eastwood, seems determined to die on a movie set, the man is 83 years old. When I’m 83, I hope I’m healthy enough to watch a movie that looks as good as The Last Duel, let alone make one.