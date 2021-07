Johnny Cash made his Grand Ole Opry debut sixty-five years ago today. However, something more monumental happened that night. Cash met June Carter for the first time while backstage at the Opry. Today, we look at Johnny and June as one of country music’s most epic love stories. People, including June herself, have written songs about their love. An entire movie was made about it. It’s undeniable, there was something special between them and they both knew it from the start.