LEWISTON - The Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Board of Directors recently announced that Brenda Morgan has accepted the position as Executive Director effective August 16, 2021. “I’ve been a part of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Organization for eight years now. I started as a volunteer for Pumpkin Palooza and most recently was President of the Board of Directors. I’ve seen the progress, the struggles and the beautiful moments that come from our board of directors and incredible volunteers while helping our community,” Morgan said. “I look forward to stepping into this new role as a leader and partner and will strive to represent our beautiful community in its continued growth.”