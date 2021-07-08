Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

County officials nix plans to build Little Missouri River bridge on family's ranchland

By Adam Willis
INFORUM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — A years-long effort to build a bridge across the Little Missouri River over the objections of a western North Dakota ranch family came to an end this week. Plans to bridge the Little Missouri River in the heart of the rustic North Dakota Badlands date back decades, but the proposal has grown heated in recent years as leadership in Billings County looked to claim the onetime homestead of a former U.S. congressman as the site of the project.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medora, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Watford City, ND
State
Washington State
City
Bismarck, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nix#Eminent Domain#Little Missouri River#The Forum#Report For America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy