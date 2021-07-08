Tyson adds 225 tons of chicken to its existing recall; Listeria illnesses reported

Tyson Foods Inc. has added more than 450,000 pounds of chicken products to its existing recall of 8.5 million pounds because additional date codes have been identified. “Details of this recall were updated to reflect additional date codes and an increase in product poundage from approximately 8,492,832 pounds to approximately 8,955,296 pounds. The recalled product names and product codes remain the same. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program,” according to the updated recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).