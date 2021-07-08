Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Tyson adds 225 tons of chicken to its existing recall; Listeria illnesses reported

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Foods Inc. has added more than 450,000 pounds of chicken products to its existing recall of 8.5 million pounds because additional date codes have been identified. “Details of this recall were updated to reflect additional date codes and an increase in product poundage from approximately 8,492,832 pounds to approximately 8,955,296 pounds. The recalled product names and product codes remain the same. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program,” according to the updated recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

www.foodsafetynews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rte#Listeria Monocytogenes#Tyson Foods Inc#Fsis#Department Of Defense#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Food SafetyMySanAntonio

Recall on Packaged Lettuce Sold in Walmart, on Salmonella Concerns

BrightFarms packaged lettuce is being pulled off store shelves in at least four states after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said there were eight reported illnesses, according to Fox Business Network. The Irvington, New York-based company voluntarily issued the recall at retailers in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana,...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Cheese recall related to Listeria contamination expanded

Additional cheese has been added to a recall in Canada after authorities found additional information related to the situation. Fruiterie Milano Inc. is recalling La Bella Contadina brand Burrata Nadi con latte di bufala (cheese) from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is...
Food SafetyInternational Business Times

Several Muffin Brands Affected By Nationwide Recall Over Listeria Concerns

A company has issued a voluntary recall that affects several muffin brands. The products may potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. issued this week a nationwide recall of certain muffin products under several brand names after learning of possible listeria contamination. The issue was discovered during the company's environmental monitoring, the recall announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website noted.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

If You Bought These Muffins, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, and short-term symptoms like a high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, and diarrhea in healthy people. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, and the FDA says in a new recall notice that muffins sold at grocery stores nationwide may contain it.
Food Safetyfoodpoisonjournal.com

Muffins recalled over Listeria

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced today a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Alhttps://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/muffins-recalled-over-listeria/though healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Retailwrnjradio.com

Select muffin products sold at Walmart, Sam’s Club, 7-Eleven, other retailers recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced today a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Public Healththemountvernongrapevine.com

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Muffin Products Due to Possible Health Risk

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced today a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Food SafetyBusiness Insider

Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - HanSang brand Pork & Vegetable Gyoza recalled due to undeclared milk and coconut

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/3BdkRqm#r08. OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on July 16, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation. Seoul Trading Corp. is recalling...
AgriculturePosted by
EatThis

Tyson Has Just Expanded Its Massive National Chicken Recall

As our culture grows increasingly aware of how chicken is processed as food, it's also important to highlight the prevalence of food safety concerns from raw chicken. Chicken is a leading cause of foodborne illness, as illustrated in last weekend's emergency recall of 8.5 million pounds of Tyson chicken over the July 4th holiday. Now, the Tyson chicken recall has been expanded even wider to include an additional 500,000 pounds of chicken for a total of 30 Tyson products that were distributed to food businesses across the country. Here's what you need to know.
Food SafetyLifehacker

How to Tell If Your Chicken Is Part of the 9 Million Pound Recall

Fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken may be a convenient way to add some protein to a meal, but if you have any in your fridge right now, you’re going to want to check the label. That’s because almost 9 million pounds (8,955,296 pounds, to be exact) of Tyson chicken products are...
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

Tyson Foods Inc. recalls chicken products with different establishment numbers

The Tyson recall expanded again this week is being updated to alert consumers that the recalled ready-to-eat products were used in additional products produced by other establishments and retailers. Some products bear a different establishment number on the label because of further processing and some products may have been served...
AgricultureForexTV.com

UPDATE: TYSON FOODS INC. RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

July 13, 2021, Editor’s Note: The release is being updated to alert consumers that the recalled ready to eat products were used in additional products produced by other establishments and retailers. Some products bear a different establishment number on the label due to further processing and some products may have been served from the deli counter in retail stores. Labels for the products made with the recalled chicken are available here. We encourage consumers to check the FSIS website frequently while we continue to update the press release and/or the labels if we become aware of additional products that used the recalled chicken.
AgriculturePosted by
Awesome 92.3

Tyson Foods Recalls Almost 4,500 Tons Of Chicken Products

Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Thursday after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken Tyson produced.

Comments / 1

Community Policy