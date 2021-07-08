Cancel
Mississippi State

Ex-jailer gets 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to taking $7K in bribes from Mississippi inmates

A former federal corrections officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for taking bribes to smuggle forbidden items to inmates in Mississippi.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors dropped three counts accusing Ashley Lovett of making false statements during the investigation, online federal court records show.

She was indicted on those charges and the bribery charge in January 2020.

Records show that when she was sentenced on June 29, Lovett also agreed to forfeit $7,000 she received in bribes from inmates at the Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex and other people.

A news release said Lovett is from Lauderdale County, Mississippi.

