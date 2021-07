To passersby, it looks like an empty, overgrown field in the suburbs, closely monitored by corrections officers from the neighboring county workhouse. But the St. Paul Audubon Society says the 77-acre, Ramsey County-owned parcel in Maplewood now being eyed for an affordable housing development is a rare urban grassland teeming with nesting migratory songbirds including the Henslow's sparrow, which is on the state's endangered species list. Audubon members, joined by the nonprofit Friends of the Mississippi River and the Legacy of Nature Alliance, are imploring county leaders to save the grassland and incorporate it into Battle Creek Regional Park.