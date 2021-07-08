Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Op-ed: The Utility Companies Have Been Duped

By Jo Borrás
CleanTechnica
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly a decade, utility companies have been targeted by companies and individuals selling a particular kind of snake oil. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think a lot of these people are acting maliciously (I’ll get to that in a minute). In fact, I think a lot of these people have the best of intentions at heart — there’s just a problem in the way they look at the world, and that’s this: they’re wrong about what the utility companies’ role in the transition to EVs needs to be, and there is a whole lot of incentive for them to stay wrong.

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Evs#Dodge#Napleton Northlake#Mpg#Bev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsAutoweek.com

The Impending EV Battery Shortage

With so many automakers promising all-EV lineups in the near future, some believe there will not be enough production capacity to meet all the battery needs. Neglecting to lock in battery design and build in potential future technology changes into production facilities may result in battery assembly lines that will be obsolete before they’re ever used.
IndustryStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer Eyes Tesla as a Solar Stock

Jim Cramer recommended four solar stocks, including the electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report. Solar companies have increased power to energize your portfolio, Cramer said during a recent episode of his Mad Money show. Musk says his company has a backlog of 80,000 orders, valued at more than...
EconomyHuffingtonPost

California Utility Company Says Its Equipment May Have Caused Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric equipment may have been involved in the start of the big Dixie Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada, the nation’s largest utility reported to California regulators. PG&E said in a report Sunday to the California Public Utilities Commission that a repair man...
BusinessGreen Car Reports

Lightyear One solar car will be made by Finland's Valmet

Dutch startup Lightyear has selected Finnish contract manufacturer Valmet Automotive to build the Lightyear One solar-supplemented electric car. Prototype builds are scheduled to start in January 2022, followed by full production in summer 2022, Lightyear said in a press release. Additional performance testing, optimization, and regulatory homologation still needs to be done in the coming months, the company noted.
Energy Industrytorquenews.com

ZEV-State Electric Utility Will Pay You Not To Charge Your EV - The Moral Quandry

This large electricity provider now pays EV owners not to charge. The best news is that it’s an uncommon time of day at which to charge up anyway. National Grid, a large electricity provider to Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island, will now pay you to not charge your EV. That’s right, if you opt to not charge up your vehicle during peak electricity usage events, you will be paid by your utility. This is just the latest way EVs can save you money.
BusinessCleanTechnica

Tesla Patent Application = Process To Extract Lithium From Clay Minerals

On July 8, Tesla submitted a patent application for processes to extract lithium from a clay mineral and its composite elements. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological changes since the 1990s thanks to the commercialization of lithium-ion batteries — it is the reason for the revolution in electric vehicles (EVs) and personal technology devices.
EconomyCleanTechnica

E-Powersports Company Taiga Gets $50 Million For A Factory

Electric powersports company Taiga has been developing some top-shelf, all-electric personal watercraft and snowmobiles in recent years, but it’s about to make even bigger waves (Ha!) in the powersports business thanks to a $50 million raise in support of a new production facility in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada. The project represents an investment of approximately $125.17 million (Canadian) in government funding. That’s $10M from the federal government of Canada, $30M from the province, and another $10M in municipal funding.
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Op-Ed: Bucks eyes socially responsible companies for pension fund investing

There is a new movement on Wall Street, and Bucks County leaders are paying attention. According to the 2020 Global Alternative Fund Survey, nearly all investors (88%) asked their fund managers how Environmental, Social and Governing principles were incorporated into their investment decision making. ESG investing concentrates on companies that...
IndustryNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Op-Ed: Technology Is Driving the Cannabis Industry's Biggest Growth Opportunity

Cannabis is legal in 16 states, Washington, D.C., and several international markets. Using a credit card to purchase cannabis is difficult, and many dispensaries operate as cash-only businesses. Made-to-measure technology is poised to drive growth in the cannabis industry. In less than two decades, cannabis has emerged from the shadows...
Energy IndustryPosted by
CBS News

Politicians and automakers tout the rise of electric vehicles. But gas station owners aren't rushing to install chargers.

Gas stations, truck stops and convenience stores are the essential infrastructure that allow Americans to leave their homes, drive to work, the store or from coast to coast without fear of running out of liquid fuel, supplies or a safe spot for when nature calls. Many gas stations are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day — and stations are where the National Association of Convenience Stores estimates 40 million gasoline transactions take place every day.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Why Worksport's COR™ is Unlike Anything in the Booming Battery Storage Market

Battery storage had a total makeover in the last decade. In 2010, batteries powered our phones and computers. Today, they power our cars and houses, too. One of the main reasons for the transformation in the last decade is the surge in lithium-ion battery production, which drove prices down to the extent that electric vehicles (EVs) became commercially viable for the first time in history.
Buying CarsGreen Car Reports

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Swoopy electric crossover will start at $59,845

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover will start at $59,845 when it reaches United States dealerships later this year, Volvo confirmed Monday in a press release. That price, which includes a mandatory destination charge, comes before any federal, state, or local incentives the C40 Recharge may qualify for. Customers also get up to 250 kilowatt-hours of free charging on the Electrify America network, Volvo confirmed.
CarsTree Hugger

How Many Electric Cars Are on the Road in the United States?

Electric vehicles represent less than 1% of vehicles on American roads today (including cars, pickup trucks, and vans), but their numbers are increasing, and expectations are that within the next decade, they will dominate the American car market. It's happened before with other disruptive technologies, and the signs look the same for EVs.
Economytorquenews.com

Tesla Semi Enters Production and Will Dominate

We have recent news of the Tesla semi going into production today. This has been many years in the making and will create the most profitable vehicle for Tesla, even more so than the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Tesla Roadster. In addition, it will be the most impactful for a clean environment.
CarsCleanTechnica

Are EVs An Affront On The Self-Reliant Male Identity?

The Australian male defines himself as self reliant — think Crocodile Dundee — and competent around machinery, particularly cars — think Mad Max. Back in the eighties, I drove a Ford Fairmont, T bar automatic with a 4.1 L engine. I was teaching in the tiny country town over 700 km from the coast in the state of Queensland, Australia. Each school holiday, my family and I would leave the town and drive back to Brisbane to stay with relatives. It was quite the race, as the teachers all left and raced each other down the long straight road.
CarsCleanTechnica

Why Does The Tesla Model Y European Release Excite So Many People?

Imagine it cruising along the Autobahn, soothed by Alpine steppes, or framed by the rising Alps. Reminiscent of the Model X but without the price tag, its ample frunk storage, small towing capacity, and spacious interior make it really appealing. And now the Tesla Model Y is coming to Europe!
Small BusinessCleanTechnica

Our Transition to a 100% Electric Delivery Van

Disclaimer: I’m not an electric vehicle or sustainability expert. I’m a baker and a small business owner talking about my experiences. As such, please do your own research and independently verify any facts or figures in this post before relying on them!. Anyone who follows our social media will know...
Energy Industrytheintell.com

Op-Ed: Too many take energy — and the pipelines that deliver it — for granted

Between the frigid temps on the East Coast and unusually large snowfall mixed with record-low temps in Texas this past winter, warmer weather is welcome. Through no fault of our own, many of us take the modern daily conveniences for granted as our lives get busier and distractions get louder. Few Pennsylvanians likely woke up this week with thankfulness on their minds for the thousands of engineers, skilled construction workers, and others that have kept our electricity, stovetops, and heat functioning this winter, but we should.

Comments / 0

Community Policy